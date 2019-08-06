Seventy-two children were injured in a school bus accident on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied

Parliament - Parliament's committees on education urged authorities to thoroughly investigate Tuesday's bus crash in KwaZulu-Natal which left two learners in a critical condition and left 70 other pupils injured. In a statement, the chairpersons of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces committees on education expressed concern about learner transport.

"This is horrific. Parents send their children to school in the morning and expect them to arrive there safely. We urge the authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly,” said Bongiwe Mbingo-Gigaba, chairperson of the portfolio committee on education.

The committees pledged to make finding solutions to learner transport in the country a priority on MPs agendas.

African News Agency (ANA)