Parliament - Members of Parliament (MPs) have raised concern about relations between workers and board members and management of the beleaguered South African Broadcasting Corporation after meeting with labour unions on Friday.

“It is concerning that a sub-committee of the board has had only one meeting with unions in order to find solutions to challenges faced by employees since appointment of the new board," said chairman of Parliament's portfolio committee on communications, Humphrey Maxegwana in a statement after the meeting in Johannesburg.

"The leadership of the organisation must create an environment that will enable consultation between the institution and its employees."

Relations between workers and management have been tense after employees and journalists at the broadcaster blew the whistle on censorship and financial irregularities at the cash-strapped state-owned entity. A parliamentary inquiry last year, dissolved the previous board.

