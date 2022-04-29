MPs pay tribute to late former senior intelligence official Silumko Sokupa

Cape Town - Members of the joint standing committee on intelligence have been shocked by the death of former intelligence senior official Silumko Sokupa who died this week. Chairperson of the committee Jerome Maake said on Friday the death of Sokupa was a blow to the intelligence community.

Sokupa had served in the intelligence community for many years and in different roles. He was one of three members of the expert panel that was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to look into the July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last year. The panel, chaired by Professor Sandy Africa, had found there was a security lapse when the violence and looting started.

Sokupa was also part of another panel that reviewed the intelligence agencies. Ramaphosa had set up the high level panel in 2018, which was chaired by Sydney Mufamadi, and it made damning findings against the spy agencies. Sokupa had served in various roles in the spy agencies over many years and had served as Deputy Director-General of the Secret Service and the National Intelligence Coordinating Committee. Maake said Sokupa had played an important role in the intelligence community over a period of time.

“The intelligence community is saddened by the untimely loss of Mr Sokupa who devoted his time in the service of the Republic of South Africa. His contribution will forever be remembered. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in the intelligence community,” said Maake. He said Sokupa was part of a team that had oriented members of the standing committee after it was established after the elections. [email protected]

