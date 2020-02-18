MPs slammed for using gender-based violence as a political football









EFF leader Julius Malema accussed President Cyril Ramaphosa of Gender Based Violence during the SONA debate. Malema had been accused of abusing his wife by ANC MP Jacob Boy Mamabolo. Pictures: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) Members of Parliament have been slammed, largely by women on social media, for using gender-based violence as a political football. This came on Tuesday as ANC MP Boy Mamabolo, squared up with his long-time political rival, EFF leader Julius Malema. Mamabolo had risen on a point of order as Malema delivered the EFF’s response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address. Mamabolo asked Malema if he had abused his wife, to which the EFF leader belatedly responded he had not. But soon after denying the abuse claims against him, Malema fired back, and accused Ramaphosa of abusing his ex-wife, Nomazizi Mtshotshisa. Ramaphosa was married to the late Mtshotshisa between 1991 and 1993.

Ramaphosa had cut a forlorn figure when Mamabolo posed the question to Malema.

Malema told the House Mtshotshisa had confided in former president Jacob Zuma, and he asserted Zuma would be able to verify the claims.

But on social media, women - among them prominent journalists, politicians and gender activists - hit back at the politicians and slammed them for using the issue of gender-based violence as a political football.

This came as Malema tweeted a screenshot allegedly depicting ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodima cheering on the ANC MPs who took the fight to Malema during the SONA debate.

“Malema must feel the heat and drink his medicine,” read one message purported to be from Majodima. Five minutes later, supposedly after Malema had been kicked out of Parliament, she purportedly wrote: “Well done Cdes”.

[Must See] ANC whippery, both Pemmy Majodina and Doris Dlakude in an @MYANC WhatsApp group encouraged their rascals to use GBV false allegations for political point scoring. When we respond truthfully, they want to cry foul! pic.twitter.com/kc8Ob5OcYT — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 18, 2020





GBV RAGE