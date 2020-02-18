Members of Parliament have been slammed, largely by women on social media, for using gender-based violence as a political football.
This came on Tuesday as ANC MP Boy Mamabolo, squared up with his long-time political rival, EFF leader Julius Malema.
Mamabolo had risen on a point of order as Malema delivered the EFF’s response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address. Mamabolo asked Malema if he had abused his wife, to which the EFF leader belatedly responded he had not.
But soon after denying the abuse claims against him, Malema fired back, and accused Ramaphosa of abusing his ex-wife, Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.
Ramaphosa was married to the late Mtshotshisa between 1991 and 1993.