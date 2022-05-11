MPs to meet over impeachment proceedings of public protector

Cape Town - The section 194 committee will meet on Wednesday following the Constitutional Court decision to throw out the rescission application by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. The committee halted its proceedings a few months ago after Mkhwebane lodged a rescission application challenging the previous ruling of the court.

At the time the committee said it would wait for the judgment of the highest court in the land before it could decide on impeachment proceedings. Mkhwebane recently filed criminal charges after an SMS to counsel for Parliament on the judgment. The programming committee was told last Thursday that the section 194 committee was supposed to have met on May 3, but that was postponed until May 11.

This was to wait for the court to make its decision on the impeachment of Mkhwebane. MPs are meeting on Wednesday to determine how they will proceed as the court has ruled on the matter. At its meeting the committee will receive advice from the legal advisers of Parliament on how to take the matter forward.

The section 194 committee was formed last year and it is a multiparty committee dealing with the impeachment of the public protector. Some of the parties are opposing the impeachment of Mkhwebane. Mkhwebane has been opposing it in court with Parliament dragged through the legal process.

The legal advisers of Parliament will give an indication of the direction the national legislature may take after the Constitutional Court ruling to turn down the rescission application. [email protected] Current Affairs