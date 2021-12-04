MPs to vote on land expropriation

Cape Town – Parliament will decide on Tuesday whether to pass a law that would allow for the expropriation of land without compensation. This comes after the matter was shelved ahead of the elections in November, with political parties agreeing to table it for adoption in December.

However, the ANC and the EFF have been at odds over aspects of land expropriation. The EFF wants the state to be the custodian of all land in the country, whereas the ANC wants the state to have custodianship in certain portions of land. A two-thirds majority is required for the land expropriation law to be passed.

A deal between the ANC and EFF would have enabled the issue to be approved in the National Assembly. The EFF fired the first salvo in the elections when it tabled a number of demands if it were to give its vote to the ANC to govern the key Gauteng metros of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. But the EFF decided to back the DA to win control of the Gauteng metros after it failed to strike a deal with the ruling party.

There were 66 hung councils in the country, but some of the municipalities in other provinces went to other parties because of a lack of support for the ANC. The EFF had demanded, among other issues in its negotiations over coalitions with the ANC, the expropriation of land without compensation, the nationalisation of the South African Reserve Bank and the establishment of a State Bank. The deadlock in the negotiations over the expropriation of land without compensation allowed the ad hoc committee to have its deadline to be extended.