MPs warn Eskom load shedding would hurt Matric students









Eskom's load shedding has also affected matric learners in the Western Cape currently writing their NSC examinations. File picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - MPs have expressed concern about the impact that load-shedding would have on matriculants who are writing their final exams. They said students who are doing their practical Computer Applications Technology (CAT) would be most affected. On Thursday, students will do their Information Technology practical exams and they will be affected by load-shedding. This comes after Eskom announced on Wednesday that there will be load-shedding and is set to continue for the next few days. The official opposition has already warned against rolling blackouts.

Eskom acknowledged in Parliament last week that load-shedding costs the economy billions of rands.

“This is a cause for concern because CAT is a practical examination that is done in a computer. We would like to appeal to Eskom to be cognisant of this fact when decisions of load-shedding are made and implemented,” said Chairperson of the portfolio committee on Basic Education Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba.

She said they noted that some of the learners had been affected by load-shedding on Wednesday.

Eskom has been struggling for several years and in the last financial year, it suffered a loss of R21 billion.

The power utility is expected to suffer another R21bn loss next year. It has been relying on billions of rands of bailouts from the government.

The power utility is currently sitting on a multi-billion debt.

Political Bureau