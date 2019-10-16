Cape Town - MPs have expressed concern about the impact that load-shedding would have on matriculants who are writing their final exams.
They said students who are doing their practical Computer Applications Technology (CAT) would be most affected.
On Thursday, students will do their Information Technology practical exams and they will be affected by load-shedding.
This comes after Eskom announced on Wednesday that there will be load-shedding and is set to continue for the next few days.
The official opposition has already warned against rolling blackouts.