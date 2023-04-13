MPs welcome Thabo Bester arrest as Magudumana appears in court

By 2pm on Thursday, members of the public were starting to trickle inside courtroom 18 where Magudumana is set to appear amid a heavy police presence. Members of Parliament (MPs) have welcomed the arrest of Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudamana, with the latter appearing in the Bloemfontein court on Thursday.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services Bulelani Magwanishe said they hoped it would be the start of holding those behind the plot to get Bester out of Mangaung prison accountable. Magwanishe said the events surrounding Bester’s escape had also led to MPs demanding answers from those in positions of power. The ministers of justice, correctional services and police are due to appear before the committee after G4S and an IT company that installed cameras at Mangaung prison faced parliamentarians on Wednesday.

Magwanishe said the nation needed answers for what happened before and after Bester escaped as it appeared there were many people involved. Magudumana is expected to appear in court on Thursday after her father, Zolile Sekeleni, and former G4S official Senohe Matsoara were charged with murder on Tuesday. By 2pm, members of the public were starting to trickle inside courtroom 18 amid a heavy police presence.

Earlier, members of the media and public were thoroughly searched and scanned by court security personnel to ensure safety during the court proceedings. Bloemfontein Magistrate Court where Dr Nandipha Magudumana is set to appear. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela/IOL Meanwhile, Magwanishe said they would not rest until those involved faced the full might of the law. “We trust that the responsible authorities will fulfil their obligations in ensuring that all those responsible for the Bester escape are subjected to due process, and that they adequately explain themselves. But also ensure that this is the last occurrence of this shameful incident for the entire justice portfolio,” said Magwanishe.