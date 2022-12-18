MPs welcome the deployment of the army at four Eskom power stations in Mpumalanga

Parliament has welcomed the deployment of the army at four Eskom power stations in Mpumalanga.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy Zet Luzipho said on Sunday they feel vindicated by government’s decision to send the troops to the power stations as they had identified sabotage as one of the problems.

Luzipo said they understood that about 10 soldiers were deployed at each of the four power stations.

Eskom announced on Saturday that the government has sent in the army at Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations.