Pretoria - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has called for a full audit of employees in management positions in the city.





Msimanga's decision to ensure that only qualified individuals held positions follows a scandal that ended in the city's chief of staff resigning.





It emerged last week that the former DA councillor Marietha Aucamp had been hired as the chief of staff despite not having the required qualifications.





She earned R1.2 million per annum despite only having a matric certificate and no Bachelor’s Degree.









Aucamp had apparently lied in a personal information form and stated that she had a B-Tech.





The scandal led to opposition parties such as the ANC and EFF calling for Msimanga to take action. The Tshwane mayor had reportedly been part of the selection process and scored Aucamp the highest marks for her interview.





Marietha Aucamp and Rita Aucamp take a selfie. File picture: Masi Losi

He later tried to justify her appointment and said she had vast experience and had been a councillor for many years.





Aucamp had played a crucial role in Msimanga's election campaign in 2016.





Read more: Tshwane places chief of staff on special leave amid qualifications scandal





Msimanga later announced that Aucamp had resigned after he requested her to do so.





The audit will look at all management positions, including directors and managers, in the city including those that were appointed before the DA took over the city in 2016.





In an interview with Talk Radio 702 Aucamp denied that she was asked to step-down by Msimanga and said that she had in fact decided to willingly resign.





She claimed that she had been honest about the fact that she had no higher education qualification and only held a matric certificate.



