Msunduzi Mayor Themba Njilo is expected to address irate residents near the Imbali Township. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA).

Pietermaritzburg - Msunduzi Mayor Themba Njilo is expected to address irate residents near the Imbali Township later on Tuesday after the residents went on a rampage and embarked on a protest that has lasted for two days and closed several roads in and around the township. Njilo was expected to address the ward 13 residents who are complaining about service delivery.

This morning, the residents blocked the R56 route that connects Pietermaritzburg and Richmond.

On Monday, they blockaded several intersections in Imbali Township with burning tyres and rubble. On Tuesday morning, the remains of the items used to block the roads were still visible and drivers were being forced to take detours from their regular routes.

It was reported that the community members were angry about the lack of service delivery and prolonged power outages, they had been without power for days.

Ward councillor Sibongile Mncwango said central to the protest was the issue of service delivery and community members had warned several times that the lack of service delivery would lead to riots.

Political Bureau