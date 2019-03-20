ANC) Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu. Picture: Phill Magakoe/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - The office of African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu on Wednesday thanked South Africans for the messages of condolences to Mthembu and his family following the death of his eldest daughter.



"This is a very traumatic and painful experience for the family and we ask South Africans to keep us in their prayers during this difficult time. We thank those who are sending messages of condolences to the Chief Whip and the Mthembu family," Mthembu's spokesperson, Nonceba Mhlauli said.





Mhlauli said after the National Assembly sitting on Tuesday evening, Mthembu received a call from one of his daughters on his way home of a tragedy that had occurred at his parliamentary village home in Pelican Park in Cape Town.





"Upon arrival he was confronted by a very painful sight of his daughter, Khwezi Mthembu, 25, who had by all indications taken her own life in her room," Mhlauli said.





The office of the Chief Whip said it will release details of the funeral in due course.





African News Agency/ANA