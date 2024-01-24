ANC provincial secretary in KwaZulu-Natal Bheki Mtolo says they are unperturbed that Zandile Gumede will be campaigning for the party ahead of the elections. Mtolo said while Gumede was ordered by the ANC to step aside in 2021, after being charged with corruption, she will be campaigning for the party.

He said the step-aside resolution does not prevent her from campaigning. However, she is barred from taking part in ANC meetings where decisions are taken, said Mtolo. It was not the first time that Gumede would be on the campaign trail for the ANC, said Mtolo, adding that she was involved in another campaign with ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and NEC member Zizi Kodwa in November last year. Gumede was seen over the weekend with ANC leaders.

Mtolo said there was nothing wrong with Gumede getting involved in the campaign, as she was not expelled but was ordered to step aside after charges were filed against her. He added that Gumede is a member of the ANC who is in good standing but was asked to step aside. " It’s impossible to say, ‘Hey Zandile, don’t tell people to vote for the ANC’. How do you do that? It’s impossible," Mtolo said.