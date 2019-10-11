Durban - Newcastle Mayor and ANC chairperson in Emalahleni Region Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba on Thursday described former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe as a selfless liberation giant and Africa’s Godfather.
“When we commemorate the life of comrade president Robert Mugabe we should understand that we are standing on the shoulders of a giant, who was not just a leader but he was a giant,” said Mahlaba, a medical doctor who was recently acquitted on murder charges in connection with a killing of an ANC Youth League leader.
Mahlaba addressed thousands of ANC supporters who packed the Majuba TVET College in Newcastle, northern KwaZulu-Natal, to listen to former president Jacob Zuma delivering a memorial lecture on Mugabe.
“One thing I like about President Mugabe is that until his last day he never betrayed the revolution.
“He made sure that he fought for the total liberation of the African people, and he understood that political freedom without economic freedom is nothing,” said Mahlaba.