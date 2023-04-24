Municipal by-elections to take place on Wednesday in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape

Joburg – Three municipal by-elections are expected to take place in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape on Wednesday. The by-elections will be contested by 14 candidates from eight political parties.

In the Free State: - Ward 17 in Dihlabeng municipality will be contested by six candidates, Nthethe Motaung of the ANC, Mmalebotho Alettah Mokoena of the All Unemployment Labour Alliance (AULA), Malefetsane Shadrack Mokoena of the EFF, Kanono Petrus Dlamini of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), and Malefetsane Paulus Sithole of the Patriotic Front of Azania (PFA). The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 54.65%.

In KwaZulu Natal: - Ward 19 in the uMhlabuyalingana municipality, will be contested by three candidates, namely, Yekezakhe Phillip Gumede of the ANC, Anderson Sakhile Mvundla of the EFF, and Phumlani Sifiso Mabika of the IFP. The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 55.45%.