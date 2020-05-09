Municipal councils to hold virtual sittings

Durban - Municipal councils across the country will now be required to hold meetings on virtual platforms such as teleconferencing and videoconferencing following new amendments to the Disaster Management Act for level 4 of the lockdown.

In a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, on Friday Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma gazetted a new set of amendments that would regulate the functioning and governance of municipalities during level 4 of the nationwide lockdown.

Under the new amendments all meetings of councils, tribunals and entities would now have to be hosted through virtual platforms such as teleconferencing and videoconferencing, Dlamini Zuma said.





Dlamini Zuma said that the new directions sought to enable municipalities to perform legislated functions such as the adoption of integrated development plans (IDPs) and operations relating to municipal services and revenue collection during the lockdown, in adherence to all COVID-19 public health and containment prescripts particularly those relating to gatherings, physical distancing, health and safety.





"Communities should also be consulted using media platforms and other related alternative methods of consultation, instead of contact meetings. These consultations are geared to provide communities with an opportunity to comment on the draft IDPs and Budget," said Dlamini Zuma.





Meanwhile Dlamini Zuma has also issued and gazetted a new set of amendments under the Disaster Management Act that would allow for the once-off movement of persons and the transportation of goods for purposes of relocation.





The once off movement commenced on Thursday 07 May 2020, Dlamini Zuma said.





It will allow individuals and business to move premises within, and across provincial, metropolitan or district boundaries during lockdown level 4.





Dlamini Zuma said that under the new gazetted amendments citizens who were not able to do so due to the lockdown would now be allowed to move houses with goods.





"This includes new lease agreements which were entered into before or during the lockdown period or in instances where the property transfer occurred before the lockdown period. These directions are limited to a change in place of residence, including the transport of goods to a new place of residence, within the Republic.





"Anyone who wishes to take advantage of this period to move, with their goods within, or across provincial, metropolitan or district boundaries, must obtain a permit from the station commander of a police station or a person designated by him or her," said Dlamini Zuma.





She added that all removals would have to be performed in compliance with the Covid-19 regulations and the relevant directions that have been issued by Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.





