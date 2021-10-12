Murder accused Mpumalanga MEC to apply for bail

Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi is expected to appear in the Mbombela Magistrates court in Nelspruit for his bail application shortly. The Mpumalanga Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs MEC Msibi appeared briefly in the same court on Monday.

On Monday, police confirmed that the 45-year-old MEC was arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder after handing himself over. Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said on Monday, the MEC would appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court soon to face charges of murder and attempted murder. “This morning, a member of the executive council (MEC) in Mpumalanga, accompanied by his attorney, handed himself over to police in Nelspruit in connection with at least two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder,” Naidoo said.

He said Msibi is alleged to have been involved in a shooting where two people were fatally shot, and a third person wounded on Sunday, August 22, 2021, in Nelspruit. During Msibi’s brief appearance on Monday, he reportedly told the court that he did not see who was shooting and only heard the gunshots. He told the court that he went to a local shisa nyama to purchase food for officials who attended a meeting where they finalised their candidate list for the local government elections.

The MEC is a member of the ANC provincial executive committee and is the head of elections in the province. According to the police, the MEC’s arrest brings to three the total number of people arrested in connection with this case. “On September 17, 2021, police arrested Joseph Charlie Ngwenya, 35, and Tshepo Matsane, 30,” Naidoo said.