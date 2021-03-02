Murdered for politics or profit? New doccie sheds light on Dulcie September’s assassination

Murder In Paris is a political crime thriller that traces the motives for the assassination of anti-Apartheid activist, Dulcie September.

The story travels from the heart of Paris in March 1988 to the pursuit of justice in 2021.

The documentary Murder In Paris sheds light on the story of a remarkable woman, activist and unsung struggle hero, Dulcie September.

The film follows the dogged quest by activist and investigative journalist, Evelyn Groenink to find the truth behind her brutal assassination in a bid to complete a task she set out to accomplish almost 30 years ago.

The story that has emerged about the Apartheid regime’s close ties with France for weapons has cast doubt on the initial assumptions that Dulcie was targeted for her role as anti-Apartheid activist.