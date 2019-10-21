Johannesburg - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots’ Association are due to lead incriminating evidence against former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni when the trial against her resumes in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.
The two organisations lodged an application in the high court in March 2017 asking the court to declare Myeni a delinquent director, arising from her actions as SAA chairperson from December 2012 to October 2017.
Outa and Saapa want Myeni to join former Public Investment Corporation’s executives Ernest Nesane and Paul Magula - who were implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank collapse - on the delinquent directors’ list.
The PIC successfully applied to the high court to have Nesane and Magula both declared delinquent, which meant that they were disqualified from serving as company directors for seven years, in accordance with the 2008 Companies Act.
A similar ruling - also in August - was made against the former director of the SA Nuclear Energy Corporation, Phumlani Zwane, in the high court following an application by the Competition and Intellectual Property Commission. Zwane has since appealed the ruling.