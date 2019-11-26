On Monday, Myeni made an interlocutory application asking the court to rescind the plea she made in which she admitted that the SAA board took several procurement decisions that are the subject of the litigation lodged against her by non-profit civil rights organisation Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots Association (Saapa).
Outa and Saapa want Myeni to be declared a delinquent director.
In their papers, they told the court that the SAA board’s appointment of BnP Capital in April 2016 as a transaction adviser to SAA was unlawful.
They also questioned the board’s extension in May 2016 of the BnP Capital contract to include sourcing funding of R15billion for SAA, highlighting that BnP had by then lost its financial services provider licence.