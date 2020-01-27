Johannesburg - Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni looks set to stall her trial yet again via a last-minute bid to quash the application lodged by Outa and SAA Pilots Association (SAAPA) to declare her a delinquent director.
Myeni, whose matter resumes in court on Monday, recently pulled a surprise move when she lodged an appeal against the ruling of Judge Ronel Tolmay of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, who found that Outa was acting in the public interest when it filed the application for Myeni to be declared a delinquent director.
In appeal papers filed last Tuesday, Myeni argued that the “learned judge misdirected herself in deciding to hear and making rulings on the interlocutory application for leave to amend the plea and joinder applications before hearing the special plea of locus standi (legal standing of Outa) by the first plaintiff”. She said the judge should have first prioritised her application that Outa did not have legal standing to file against her.
Myeni’s argument followed after the same judge made a prior adverse ruling against her when she tried to expunge an affidavit she made in June 2017 in which she admitted several irregularities in the procurement procedures followed while she was SAA board chairperson.
Myeni also failed in a bid to add fellow board members also facing litigation lodged by Outa and SAAPA.