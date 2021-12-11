Mzwandile Masina slams new mayoral committee in Ekurhuleni

This was after DA mayor Tania Campbell announced the mayoral committee members, comprising members of the DA, the IFP, Cope and ActionSA. Members of ActionSA, who will take up seats in the executive, have not been named yet.

Masina said the ANC caucus had issued a statement of concern regarding delays in the appointment of the mayoral committee, to the extent that they gave DA and its allies an ultimatum to announce the committee by the end of this week.

“We note the announcement by the surprised executive mayor, which she did under extreme pressure. More so, we note the announcement of an incomplete mayoral committee, a sign that the deal is indeed an artificial one given that the committee is announced after 17 days since the surprised executive mayor was elected,” Masina said.

He said of further concern was “that this incomplete mayoral committee has no black woman coming from the DA Caucus. To further confirm that the DA is for the white minority, of the six MMCs coming from the DA, four MMCs are white and two are black. This is clearly the opposite of what the DA claim to represent for a so called diverse party.”