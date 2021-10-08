Nadel slams DA for fanning racial tensions with Phoenix posters

Cape Town - The National Democratic Lawyers Association of South Africa (Nadel) has come out against the DA for its posters in Phoenix describing their action as irresponsible. The DA had come under fire in the past few days after it put up posters in Phoenix that were described as fanning racial tensions in the area.

The area was affected by violence during the July unrest where 36 were killed. A total of 42 people are standing trial for the murder of the victims. Nadel said the events of July cannot be used to score cheap political points.

“The tragic events that unfolded in Phoenix and elsewhere in KZN during the recent failed uprising against our democratic state are matters that remain tragic and should not be exploited for the crude and selfish objectives of a political party which is bent on fanning the flames of racism. “By calling those who might have allegedly committed murder during the recent looting, “HEROES”, is irresponsible and cowardly in using the lives of people in different communities against one another,” said Nadel. “The DA’s abuse of the actions of small bands of racist individuals on both sides of the racial divide are a dangerous and a further catalyst intended to inflame racial tensions and seek cheap and ill-gotten votes for local elections,” it said.