Nathi Mthethwa condemns attack on renowned artist Dr Esther Mahlangu

Cape Town - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has condemned the attack on renowned artist Dr Esther Mahlangu who was attacked in her home in Mpumalanga at the weekend. The police are still hot on the heels of the suspect, who attacked Mahlangu, 87, and assaulted her.

He said he had spoken to the well-known Ndebele artist, and she was strong. He called on South Africans to have ubuntu and accord all people respect. “Today let’s call on all South Africans to recall their ubuntu. The attack on Dr Mahlangu yesterday was stupid and self-hate. I spoke to her earlier on, and she is strong. All of us as members of Parliament must have her in our thoughts and prayers,” said Mthethwa.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa on Monday also slammed the attack, calling for the government to arrest the person behind it and throw away the key. The police said Mahlangu was preparing to take a nap at her home in Siyabuswa at the weekend when a man broke into her house and attacked her. He assaulted her and took some items in the house before fleeing. The police also said Mahlangu sustained bruises to her face, and that they had launched a manhunt.

Mahlangu has been recognised globally for work spanning decades. She was also recognised by local institutions for her work. [email protected] Politics Bureau