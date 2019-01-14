



The kwaito star Mthethwa reportedly told mourners at music legend Dan Tshanda's memorial service in Johannesburg that he was meant to be in Durban over the weekend but had learned that there was a plan to have him killed. According to Sowetan Live Mthethwa told the crowd that his friends had begged him not to place himself at risk by travelling to Durban.





"I'm supposed to be in Durban today but I was tipped that I shouldn't go to Durban because I might be assassinated because I exposed minister Nathi Mthethwa in front of the president. I was telling the truth, I didn't expose him," 'Donald Duck' reportedly said.





On Monday, the minister announced that he was instituting legal action against the musician.





Reminding the public that the country was still in mourning for Tshanda, Minister Mthethwa's office said: "It is deeply troubling that one would abuse a platform meant to eulogise and rightfully memorialise an African music icon in the form of Dan Tshanda in such a despicable manner."





