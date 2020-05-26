National Coronavirus Command Council media briefing postponed

Johannesburg - The National Coronavirus Command Council media briefing on the regulations to be implemented on level 3 of the national lockdown has been postponed to Wednesday The council's address follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Sunday night that the country would move to level 3 of the national lockdown. The move will see a number of industries opening up for business and workers returning to work. The council is expected to spell out the details outlined by Ramaphosa and how they would be implemented. As of May 26, the country had recorded 23 615 cases and 481 deaths. The number of recoveries is 11 917 and 596 777 tests have been conducted. Over 12 million people have been screened for the virus. Ramaphosa explained that the country would be moving on to level 3, but there should be a better focus on hotspots, which included large metros and a number of areas in the Western Cape.

"We will have a differentiated approach to deal with those areas that have far higher levels of infection and transmission. The following metros have been identified as coronavirus hotspots: Tshwane, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Ethekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City and Cape Town.



"The other areas that are hotspots are West Coast, Overberg and Cape Winelands district municipalities in the Western Cape, Chris Hani district in the Eastern Cape, and iLembe district in KwaZulu-Natal," Ramaphosa said.

The president had said that more industries would be allowed to operate such as retail being allowed to be fully operational.

"Subject to these measures, all manufacturing, mining, construction, financial services, professional and business services, information technology, communications, government services and media services, will commence full reopening from 1 June. Appropriate restart and phasing in arrangements will need to be put in place for every workplace.



"Wholesale and retail trade will be fully opened, including stores, spaza shops and informal traders. E-commerce will continue to remain open,".

Other industries will remain closed, such as restaurants, conferences, events and entertainment venues, churches and salons.

The briefing is expected to start at 12.30 pm.

