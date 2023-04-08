National Freedom Party calls special meeting in Durban as liquidation looms, IEC ban bites

Durban – The National Freedom Party (NFP) has called a special meeting to discuss three critical issues that will determine its future. The meeting is set to be held on Monday in Durban.

This comes amid mounting internal challenges, include rebellious councillors, and the NFP facing a cash crunch after the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) withheld its funds (amounting to millions of rands) until there is a legitimate leadership in place. According to an invitation to the meeting – sent to all interim national executive committee (INEC) members, provincial chairpersons and the party’s women and youth movements, among others – there are three issues on the agenda. These are the party’s “existing state of affairs; conferences; and, IEC issues”.

NFP secretary-general Canaan Mdletshe confirmed the Monday meeting to IOL. In recent days, the party has found itself facing an uncertain future, with news reports it may be liquidated. NEWS: The NFP has called a special meeting of its top brass from national, provincial, regional and branch levels to discuss a litany of issues affecting it. Among the issues on the agenda for the meeting planned for 10 April 2023 in Durban is the impasse with the IEC. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 5, 2023 This was after it allegedly failed to settle a loan advanced to it by Ezulweni Investments.

The NFP took a R13 million loan from the company to fund its 2014 general elections campaign and was hoping to use councillors’ contributions after 2016 to repay it. In court papers filed by Ezulweni Investments in the South Gauteng High Court, the company is asking the court to place the party under provisional liquidation – in the hands of the Master of the High Court – until it comes and advances reasons to the court why the order should not be made final. The company is also asking that the costs be borne by the respondent in the case.

The party has said it intends to oppose the application. The party is also facing a headache with three councillors, who are not toeing the party line when it comes to voting with the ANC – their coalition partner – in several KwaZulu-Natal municipalities. In the Zululand District Municipality, the party is fighting (it is supporting an ongoing court case) to remove Councillor Bethuel Nxumalo and replace him with Sibusiso Nkosi.

Nxumalo is accused of voting with the Inkatha Freedom Party, ignoring the ANC and thus ensuring through his single vote that the IFP stays in power at the district level. It is also facing a similar headache in the Umkhanykaude District Municipality and at eMadlangeni (Utretch) Local Municipality, where two of its councillors are siding with the IFP.