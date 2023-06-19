National Freedom Party clears allegations of being in coalition with IFP

The National Freedom Party (NFP) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has slammed accusations circulating on social media that it was working with the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). “NFP has no working relations nor it intends to work with the IFP,” it said.

This comes after one of the NFP councillors in Kwa-Nongoma Local Municipality who was recently elected as the Deputy Mayor of Nongoma Local Municipality was seen in a photo with the IFP members circulating on social media. It said the allegations were misleading and deceiving. NFP Provincial Secretary, Zandile Myeni, said there were no mutual bases that could convince the NFP to make a coalition with the IFP.

“As the people of Kwa-Nongoma local municipality and the entire Zululand District continues to complain about the lack of basic service such as the provision of water under the governance of the IFP, we cannot compromise the people and be on the side with the same people who deny them their basic humans right,” Myeni said. The party clarified that its working relationship in all huge municipalities in KZN was guided by principles of prioritising service delivery to the people, not subjective ambitions or interests. “NFP’s coalitions are communicated in a transparent and answerable manner, which is done to ensure that we keep all public representatives accountable. As things stand, what emerged in Nongoma Local Municipality has nothing to do with the National Freedom Party and the party is conducting its internal processes to fix the damage caused to the image of the party,” it said.

NFP highlighted that it was not a federal party, therefore it believed in a unitary approach and assured all its members and supporters that the situation was under control. It added that it was processing internal measures to deal with and clear the miscalculation. [email protected]