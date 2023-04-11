National Freedom Party resolves to fire all councillors voting with IFP instead of ANC

Durban - One of the resolutions taken at Monday’s special meeting of the National Freedom Party (NFP) in Durban was that all councillors defying the party's mandate to vote with the ANC would be expelled in the coming days. The special meeting was called to discuss several issues which included pending elective conferences and the leadership tussle that resulted in the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) withholding millions due to the party.

The secretary-general of the party, Canaan Mdletshe, announced this late on Monday evening after their meeting was concluded. "We have taken a decision to act against those councillors who, for whatever reason, defy the party. Failing to toe a party line is viewed as a serious offence. “In fact, it’s insubordination -- which is taken very seriously in accordance with the party’s Constitution. We, therefore, resolved to act against those disregarding the instructions.

"Ill-discipline and lawlessness will no longer be tolerated. Anarchists will be dealt with from now on henceforth. The message is clear to our public representatives: it's either you toe the line or you go. It's as simple as that. “We will also be dealing decisively and harshly against those leaders who have been working with the IFP in KZN. "We have evidence proving that certain individuals have ganged up against the party by enticing our councillors to vote for or with the IFP in KZN.

"Our loyal councillors have written affidavits in that respect and as such, the meeting resolved that those implicated in such alien behaviour must be expelled. We will be communicating with them in that respect.” Mdletshe announced in a statement after the special meeting. Mdletshe told “IOL” on Tuesday that for now, they plan to act against four councillors while monitoring others who are believed to be wayward. "For now, there are four and we are monitoring the behaviour of others where there are plans to sponsor motions like in oThukela," Mdletshe said when asked to give a specific number.