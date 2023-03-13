National shutdown: ‘If you are tired of load shedding, the streets are calling,’ says Julius Malema

Pretoria – EFF leader Julius Malema has called on angry and frustrated South Africans from all walks of life to take to the streets for the national shutdown next Monday, March 20. Malema posted a video message on the party’s social media accounts calling on everyone who is unemployed, concerned about load shedding, crime, corruption, and gender-based violence, to join the shutdown to show that they are tired.

“Now is the time to take action. The streets are calling, we have to occupy all the streets of South Africa. Wherever you are, make your voice be heard,” he said. Addressing the education disparity, Malema said students in higher learning institutions are facing learning difficulties. “Its not a privilege to be educated, its their right, yet when they stand up and say, we demand education, they shoot them.”

Malema also called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down immediately. “Ramaphosa has stuffed a lot of money under his mattresses and sofas, yet our people are sleeping hungry.... The man is not loyal to his oath of office, enough is enough, we cannot have a president that presides over a collapsed state,” he said. ♦️Must Watch♦️



Meanwhile, Cape Town mayor has vowed that there will be no national shutdown in the city.

In a video posted on his Twitter page, Geordin Hill-Lewis said in Cape Town it would be business as usual next Monday. “Let me say, in Cape Town, it’s going to be business as usual. We will do what it takes to make sure that kids get to school on time and workers can get to work and our economy can keep running, to those of you who think it is a good idea to try and organise a national shutdown, our economy is already brought to its knees by load shedding, corruption and so much else. “What you are doing is hurting our economy, hurting businesses, hurting workers even more, exactly the opposite of what you claim to stand for. Do not be stupid, do not organise a national shutdown and do not try that nonsense in Cape Town,’’ he said in a minute-long clip.