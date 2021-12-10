NatJOINTS says security in place for FW De Klerk memorial

Johannesburg - The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) announced that it's all systems go for the state memorial service for the last apartheid president FW de Klerk. Government this week announced that De Klerk’s memorial service would be held this coming Sunday at Groote Kerk, Cape Town.

NatJOINTS said on Friday since the passing of De Klerk. It has been meeting regularly in preparation for the state memorial service scheduled to take place on Sunday. It said it would ensure compliance with the Covid-19 alert level 1 regulations. De Klerk died at his home in Fresnaye, Cape Town, after his long battle with mesothelioma cancer on 11 November. His death, coupled with a video released by the FW de Klerk Foundation in which the 85-year-old had apologised for the damage caused to black people during the apartheid regime, sparked mixed reactions from citizens in the country.

The structure, composed of all law enforcement agencies at both National and Provincial levels as well as various other government departments, formed part of the planning team to ensure the smooth running of the state memorial service. “The NatJOINTS has assessed the state of readiness and preparedness of all law enforcement agencies and is satisfied with the plans, which include security plans, route security, and access control of all the relevant departments,” said SAPS spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe. She further said: “We are confident that all attendees, irrespective of race, colour, creed and/or political affiliation, will come together harmoniously to honour the late Deputy President”.

Mathe said invited guests who will be attending the state memorial service are urged to conduct themselves in an orderly and responsible manner. She added that attendees are also encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement officers and exercise patience in a bid to ensure that all participants are able to mourn in a safe and secure environment. Mathe said, in line with the Covid-19 Adjusted Alert Level 1 protocols, attendees are reminded to wear their masks at all times and practice social distancing. Attendees are also advised that hand sanitiser stations will be available at all key points at the venue. She said members of the public are cautioned against committing illegal acts as law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who conducts themselves in an unlawful manner.