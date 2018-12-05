File picture: Leon Muller/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The spotlight shifts to the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday on the debate on the expropriation of land without compensation. The debate in the NCOP comes after the National Assembly on Tuesday approved the report on land expropriation.

The opposition parties have promised a fight in the courts after the majority of MPs voted in support of the report.

The ANC has said it will on Thursday table a motion to amend the Constitution. This will be a process that will allow for the drafting of a Bill for Constitutional amendment.

Some opposition parties have argued that there is no need to amend the Constitution as the current Constitution makes provision for the expropriation of land without compensation.

ANC MP Vincent Smith said during the debate in the National Assembly that they need to make constitutional amendments to be explicit on what would happen.

The debate has been raging in the country for several months since the motion was adopted early in the year. There were public hearings in the nine provinces and in Parliament.

But the other opposition parties have said the process was flawed and will be challenged in court.

Political Bureau