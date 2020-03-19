NCOP set to dissolve City of Tshwane

Pretoria - The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) is expected on Thursday to approve the dissolution of the Tshwane Metro following a notice by the Gauteng provincial government. This will take place at a meeting of the NCOP that will be held at the Gauteng provincial legislature Chamber, Johannesburg. This comes after the NCOP select committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs, water and sanitation made a recommendation following its oversight visits to meet stakeholders in the metro this week. This is despite the DA filing court papers to interdict the planned dissolution. Committee chairperson China Dodovu said in a statement the committee was convinced that the municipality was unable to achieve its constitutional obligations.

Dodovu said during their oversight visits all stakeholders agreed that the municipality was dysfunctional, and that it was failing to render its constitutional obligation.

A number of considerations were taken into account including the municipality's inability to meet to pass the adjustment budget, leadership vacuum at both executive and legislative levels, the process to develop the Integrated Development Plan has not been initiated, ward committees have not been constituted and various service delivery challenges, among others.

“The committee was convinced that there are exceptional circumstances that warrant the dissolution of the municipality as it has proven that it is unable to achieve its constitutional obligation in terms of section 152 of the constitution. The fact of the matter is that no one will win if things continue in the manner that they are going currently in the municipality,” he said.

Dodovu also said they wanted to ensure that the residents of Tshwane received quality service delivery which the municipality could not provide as a result of its dysfunctionality and leadership vacuum.

“As a multi-party committee our work is independent and we are satisfied that the process we have undertaken is in accordance with the high standard of oversight as demanded of the legislative arm of the state by the constitution,” Dodovu said.

"It is worth noting that the City of Tshwane should be playing a strategic role in the functioning of South Africa as a whole, as it is the seat of government, and home to a large number of diplomatic missions.

"The inability of the City of Tshwane metropolitan municipality to function has a serious negative impact not only locally but internationally," he added.

Dodovu also said the committee was satisfied that the Gauteng provincial executive met all the procedural requirements in terms of the constitution to institute its intervention in the City of Tshwane.

"It is in this context that the committee will recommend to the NCOP to approve the intervention as per section 139 (1)(c) of the Constitution.

"The committee is hopeful that the intervention will be implanted to turn the state of governance of the municipality of the city around to meet the service delivery needs of the people of the City of Tshwane," he said.

Political Bureau