Ndabeni-Abrahams under fire for lunch date with Mduduzi Manana during lockdown

Johannesburg - Concerned citizens have expressed shock and disappointment in Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' possible violation of lockdown regulations. Former deputy education minister Mduduzi Manana posted a picture of himself and a group of people having lunch at his home. The picture also showed Ndabeni-Abrahams, who Manana described as a friend, seated at the table having a meal. The caption read; "It was great to host a former colleague and dear sister Cde Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on her way back from executing critical and essential services," the post was captioned. The picture was posted on Instagram and has since been deleted by Manana.

Social media users took to Twitter to complain that Ndabeni-Abrahams had violated lockdown regulations.

Deleted Instagram Pic of Mdu Manana and Stella Ndabeni-Abrams violating the lockdown rules. #LockdownMzansi #Day11ofLockdown #21daysLockdownSA pic.twitter.com/fylVnjvw3T — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) April 7, 2020

Mdu Manana deleted that Insta post where he and Stella Ndabeni-Abrams are violating the lockdown.



Ramaphosa must come explain to us whether this lockdown does not apply his Ministers when they are not working. — Sentletse (@Sentletse) April 7, 2020

The commoners shall endure #SALockdown while the elites and the ruling class enjoy each other's company and freedom of movement. No political judgment, no commitment to cease their sense of exceptionalism. President Ramaphosa must act on Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams #covid19SA pic.twitter.com/zHo9rOpyhC — Lukhona (@LukhonaMnguni) April 7, 2020

The country is on day 12 of a 21-day national lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. The country has 1686 confirmed cases and 12 deaths as of Monday night.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had implemented the lockdown which was accompanied by a string of regulations that limited people's movements. Citizens would be expected to stay at home and only leave their homes for essential services.

Ndabeni-Abrahams is part of Ramaphosa’s Covid-19 response team as part of her duties as a Cabinet member.

The minister has been criticised for not setting an example and acting against the national interest. Many said they had to sacrifice their own family gatherings and meetings to adhere to regulations while Ndabeni-Abrahams did not adhere to the rules.

Some have called for her to be fired.

