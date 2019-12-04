Cosatu’s biggest affiliate and largest public sector union, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), has rejected the government’s plans to freeze public servants' wages.
This follows Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo’s utterances at an investor conference last week that the government was seriously considering freezing public servants’ wage in order to achieve savings in the wage bill.
Nehawu described Masondo’s statements as “ill-advised”.
"We vehemently reject the intended freezing of our members and workers’ wages because Treasury has so far this year spent about R128 billion trying to bail out the shambolically managed Eskom. Workers cannot suffer because of the country’s stagnant economic performance and low tax receipts,” the union stated.
Nehawu warned that it was going to pick a fight with the National Treasury.