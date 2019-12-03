The National Education Health & Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has welcomed the outcomes of the market inquiry into the state of competition in the data market.
The inquiry was established by Minister Ebrahim Patel in September 2017.
Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha also endorsed the recommendations that operators should reduce their data prices within two months or face prosecution.
“This is not the first time that operators are given an order to reduce data prices and threatened with legal action if they fail to comply. In 2017, our parliament pleaded with network operators to lower data costs and threatened to act harshly if they failed to do so.
“Throughout time operators have made it unequivocally clear that they don’t intend to slash prices and they enjoy sucking consumers dry.