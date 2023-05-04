Nehawu welcomes the ‘change’ of guard at Ingonyama Trust Board

Durban – The National National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) in KwaZulu-Natal, the only recognised union organising within the Ingonyama Trust, says it welcomes the appointment of Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela as the “new” chairperson of the board. The union said that even though there were attempts to scupper that by “certain individuals, seemingly with a double agenda".

“The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) in KwaZulu-Natal notes the pandemonium engulfing the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) in relation to the position of the chairperson of the board. NEWS: NEHAWU, the only recognised union organising within Ingonyama Trust says it welcomes the appointment of Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela as the new chairperson of the board even though there are attempts to scupper that by "'certain individuals, seemingly with a double agenda." — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) May 3, 2023 “The trust board lately has been in the news for the wrong reasons. “As Nehawu, we however welcome the announcement of Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela as new chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board, as nominated by King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and announced by the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development.

“Although this is ensuing against the backdrop of an attempted revolt by certain individuals, seemingly with a double agenda, we are hoping that the appointment of Inkosi Mzimela will bring the much-needed change,” the union said in a statement. It added that under the chairmanship of former Judge Jerome Ngwenya, there has been financial mismanagement and workers faced hardships like a salary freeze and pending retrenchments. “Under the helm of Jerome Ngwenya, Ingonyama Trust Board has consistently been surrounded by controversy and explicit poor leadership, which is evinced by its continuous fiscal mismanagement and failure to account, as well as the terrible working conditions faced by its employees.

“Workers have had to endure hardships and toil for years without any increment and also have been tormented by a section 189 retrenchment process under the leadership of Ngwenya. “As the only recognised workers’ union at Ingonyama Trust, we are indeed hoping that Inkosi Mzimela will hit the ground running in addressing all the predicaments and finally improve the working conditions of all our members and workers,” said Nehawu. This comes as there is a stalemate over who exactly is the rightful chairperson between Ngwenya and Mzimela.

NEWS: Members of the Zulu royal family in the corner of Prince Simakade in his fight for the Zulu throne will on Sunday host a press conference in Durban to give update regarding the upcoming court case billed for May 31 to June 2 in the Pretoria High Court. — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) May 4, 2023 Early this week the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development said it still recognises Mzimela as the chairperson because King Misuzulu has not withdrawn his nomination. Ngwenya insists that he is still in charge and he is challenging his removal by Minister Thoko Didiza in court as it was procedurally wrong. [email protected]