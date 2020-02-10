Anti-apartheid activist Keith Coleman has detailed how he watched fellow activist Dr Neil Aggett’s condition deteriorate as he was subjected to severe torture before he was found dead at the John Vorster Square police station.
Aggett was found hanging in his cell in 1982 in what was initially suspected to be a suicide. A reopened inquest into the circumstances around his death is currently underway in Johannesburg.
Giving testimony before the inquest on Monday, Coleman recalled when Aggett told him while he was exercising on the corridor of how he was being subjected to torture by the security police.
“I remember him holding cell bars with both hands. He was dressed in jeans and a T-shirt. His clothes emphasised how thin he was,” Coleman said.
Coleman said he had asked Aggett about the torture he was being subjected to.