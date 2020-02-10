Johannesburg - The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has the sole power and expertise to determine electricity tariff increases and not the courts.
This was the ruling of Judge Jody Kollapen in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday following an urgent application by Eskom asking the court to declare Nersa's decision to grant the power utility an increase of 8.1% as illegal and unlawful.
Eskom had wanted Nersa to grant them a 16.6% increase and the court to endorse it but Judge Kollapen rejected their proposal.
Delivering judgment on Eskom’s interim application, Judge Jody Kollapen said their application will result in an effective electricity increase of close to 17% in April this year as opposed to the 8.1% that Nersa had approved.
“A principled difficulty that arises for the Court is what to make of the almost 17% proposed increase. While Nersa has in its reasons for its decision dealt with the consequences of what an increase of that proportion will have on the economy, employment, electricity sales and inflation, the determination of what an appropriate increase should be ideally left in the hands of the regulator,” Judge Kollapen said.