New AG gets R5m as Ramaphosa sets salaries for some chapter nine institution heads

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa has set the salaries of some of the heads of chapter nine institutions, including newly appointed Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke and Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka. Maluleke, who started her seven-year term last month replacing the late Kimi Makwetu, will receive just under R5.1 million a year, in terms of Ramaphosa’s determination published on Christmas Eve. Makwetu, who died of lung cancer in November last year, was paid R6.8m in the 12 months ending in March 2020. His pay included R5.2m in gross remuneration and R1.57m in deferred compensation, while Maluleke was paid R4.26m in the same period when she was Makwetu’s deputy. In 2019, Maluleke’s pay was R5.28m, which included just over R4m gross remuneration and a performance bonus of about R1.24m, according to the Office of the Auditor-General’s 2019/20 annual report. Gcaleka, who replaced Kevin Malunga as Deputy Public Protector in February last year, will be paid just over R1.8m.

Her salary was approved by the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on justice and correctional services in October and Ramaphosa issued the determination on December 10.

Malunga, whose term in office ended in December 2019, was paid about R1.72m a year.

Ramaphosa also announced that Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) chairperson Tamara Mathebula will be paid R1.14m a year while the remuneration of her deputy, Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, has been set at R984 000 annually.

The nine other CGE commissioners will receive almost R916 000 a year or a R3 600 a day sitting allowance, for those serving on a part time basis.

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) chairperson, Professor David Mosoma, and his deputy, Dr Sylvia Pheto, will earn R1.35m and R1.15m a year, respectively.

According to Ramaphosa’s determination, the chairperson of the Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC), an institution that advises the state and which must be consulted when government revenue is divided across its spheres, will be paid R1.88m a year, while the part-time deputy chairperson and members will receive daily sitting allowances between R4 700 and R5 700.

The FFC has not had a permanent chairperson since the death of Professor Daniel Plaatjies in October, and its deputy chairperson, Michael Sachs, who is an adjunct professor at Wits University’s Southern Centre for Inequality Studies and former National Treasury deputy director-general responsible for the budget office, is acting in the position.

In its latest financial statements, the FFC has disclosed that it is investigating irregular expenditure worth about R47 000, which was compensation paid to its commissioners that was not aligned with the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers’ proclamation.

Political Bureau