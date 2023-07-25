New ANC Women’s League NEC announced, Bathabile Dlamini left out

After being disbanded for over a year, the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) has reconstituted and solidified its national structure.
On Tuesday, the League announced additional members of its new national executive committee (NEC).
The 40-member NEC includes popular senior leaders who also serve in government.
It does however exclude former ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini who neither received a nod for a top five position at the League’s 13th elective conference.
This is the second time Dlamini is snubbed.
She was not elected to the ANC’s overall national NEC following the 55th elective conference in December 2022.
But Dlamini has indicated that she has full confidence in the newly elected top five leadership and pledged to support them.
She also hailed ANCWL President Sisisi Tolashe as a seasoned leader adding she would lead the Women’s League in “advancing decisive action towards the full liberation and emancipation of women.”
“Comrade Sisisi became the Secretary General after I was the secretary general. We worked very well together thereafter. She is a seasoned cadre and there shouldn’t be expectations that she needs someone to assist because she understands the organisation,” she added.
Dlamini told IOL she was committed to working, assisting, and providing guidance to the top five elected leaders who have embarked upon a new strategy and journey to achieve their goals of improving the lives of women across the country.
WATCH: Bathabile Dlamini speaks on newly elected leadership
Meanwhile, the league’s top five said those elected had to remember their purpose.
“...we call upon those who have been elected to always remember our duty to the women of our nation. We are their beacon of hope and advocates of their aspirations. The upcoming 2024 National and Provincial Elections demand our active involvement, and we shall mobilise with vigour to secure a decisive ANC victory.
The following members made it to the NEC:
1. Johanna Aphiri
2. Pemmy Majodina
3. Sandra Beukes
4. Princess Faku
5. Vuyiwe Hani
6. Tshwete Pam
7. Maggie Govender
8. Mitta Wally Magagula
9. Sheila Tembalam Xego
10. Poppy Phetla
11.Nonkosi Queenie Mvana
12. Poppy Mokoena
13. Lerato Maloka
14. Peacock Patricia
15. Thandi Shongwe
16. Josephine Lelaka
17. Busisiwe Shiba
18. Thokozile Sokhanyile
19. Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane
20. Dudu Sibiya
21. Mina Lesoma
22. Nombuso Mtolo
23. Thabitha Mohlala
24. Boitumelo Moiloa
25. Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko
26. Mamiki Maboya
27. Ntombikayise Sibhidla
28. Dibolelo Mahlatsi
29. Tidimalo Legwase
30. Busisiwe Ndlangisa-Nodada
31. Pumla Mgidlana
32. Punkie Maqoma
33. Gaorutwe Morudi
34. Reneilwe Pholwane
35. Fanta Bukiwe
36. Bernice Swarts
37. Onicca Moloi
38. Tankiso Morule
39. Pinky Sharon Kekana
40. Thembeka Mchunu
Addtional reporting by Noni Mokati
