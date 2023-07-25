New ANC Women’s League NEC announced, Bathabile Dlamini left out

After being disbanded for over a year, the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) has reconstituted and solidified its national structure. On Tuesday, the League announced additional members of its new national executive committee (NEC).

The 40-member NEC includes popular senior leaders who also serve in government. It does however exclude former ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini who neither received a nod for a top five position at the League’s 13th elective conference. This is the second time Dlamini is snubbed.

She was not elected to the ANC’s overall national NEC following the 55th elective conference in December 2022. But Dlamini has indicated that she has full confidence in the newly elected top five leadership and pledged to support them. She also hailed ANCWL President Sisisi Tolashe as a seasoned leader adding she would lead the Women’s League in “advancing decisive action towards the full liberation and emancipation of women.”

“Comrade Sisisi became the Secretary General after I was the secretary general. We worked very well together thereafter. She is a seasoned cadre and there shouldn’t be expectations that she needs someone to assist because she understands the organisation,” she added. Dlamini told IOL she was committed to working, assisting, and providing guidance to the top five elected leaders who have embarked upon a new strategy and journey to achieve their goals of improving the lives of women across the country. WATCH: Bathabile Dlamini speaks on newly elected leadership

Meanwhile, the league’s top five said those elected had to remember their purpose. “...we call upon those who have been elected to always remember our duty to the women of our nation. We are their beacon of hope and advocates of their aspirations. The upcoming 2024 National and Provincial Elections demand our active involvement, and we shall mobilise with vigour to secure a decisive ANC victory. The following members made it to the NEC:

1. Johanna Aphiri 2. Pemmy Majodina 3. Sandra Beukes

4. Princess Faku 5. Vuyiwe Hani 6. Tshwete Pam

7. Maggie Govender 8. Mitta Wally Magagula 9. Sheila Tembalam Xego

10. Poppy Phetla 11.Nonkosi Queenie Mvana 12. Poppy Mokoena

13. Lerato Maloka 14. Peacock Patricia 15. Thandi Shongwe

16. Josephine Lelaka 17. Busisiwe Shiba 18. Thokozile Sokhanyile

19. Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane 20. Dudu Sibiya 21. Mina Lesoma

22. Nombuso Mtolo 23. Thabitha Mohlala 24. Boitumelo Moiloa

25. Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko 26. Mamiki Maboya 27. Ntombikayise Sibhidla

28. Dibolelo Mahlatsi 29. Tidimalo Legwase 30. Busisiwe Ndlangisa-Nodada

31. Pumla Mgidlana 32. Punkie Maqoma 33. Gaorutwe Morudi

34. Reneilwe Pholwane 35. Fanta Bukiwe 36. Bernice Swarts

37. Onicca Moloi 38. Tankiso Morule 39. Pinky Sharon Kekana