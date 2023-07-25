Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

New ANC Women’s League NEC announced, Bathabile Dlamini left out

ANC Women’s League President Sisis Tolashe speaks at a press briefing to announce additional members of the League’s national executive committee on July 25. Picture: Itumeleng English / African News Agency (ANA).

ANC Women’s League President Sisis Tolashe speaks at a press briefing to announce additional members of the League’s national executive committee on July 25. Picture: Itumeleng English / African News Agency (ANA).

Published 52m ago

Share

After being disbanded for over a year, the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) has reconstituted and solidified its national structure.

On Tuesday, the League announced additional members of its new national executive committee (NEC).

The 40-member NEC includes popular senior leaders who also serve in government.

It does however exclude former ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini who neither received a nod for a top five position at the League’s 13th elective conference.

This is the second time Dlamini is snubbed.

More on this

She was not elected to the ANC’s overall national NEC following the 55th elective conference in December 2022.

But Dlamini has indicated that she has full confidence in the newly elected top five leadership and pledged to support them.

She also hailed ANCWL President Sisisi Tolashe as a seasoned leader adding she would lead the Women’s League in “advancing decisive action towards the full liberation and emancipation of women.”

“Comrade Sisisi became the Secretary General after I was the secretary general. We worked very well together thereafter. She is a seasoned cadre and there shouldn’t be expectations that she needs someone to assist because she understands the organisation,” she added.

Dlamini told IOL she was committed to working, assisting, and providing guidance to the top five elected leaders who have embarked upon a new strategy and journey to achieve their goals of improving the lives of women across the country.

WATCH: Bathabile Dlamini speaks on newly elected leadership

Meanwhile, the league’s top five said those elected had to remember their purpose.

“...we call upon those who have been elected to always remember our duty to the women of our nation. We are their beacon of hope and advocates of their aspirations. The upcoming 2024 National and Provincial Elections demand our active involvement, and we shall mobilise with vigour to secure a decisive ANC victory.

The following members made it to the NEC:

1. Johanna Aphiri

2. Pemmy Majodina

3. Sandra Beukes

4. Princess Faku

5. Vuyiwe Hani

6. Tshwete Pam

7. Maggie Govender

8. Mitta Wally Magagula

9. Sheila Tembalam Xego

10. Poppy Phetla

11.Nonkosi Queenie Mvana

12. Poppy Mokoena

13. Lerato Maloka

14. Peacock Patricia

15. Thandi Shongwe

16. Josephine Lelaka

17. Busisiwe Shiba

18. Thokozile Sokhanyile

19. Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane

20. Dudu Sibiya

21. Mina Lesoma

22. Nombuso Mtolo

23. Thabitha Mohlala

24. Boitumelo Moiloa

25. Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko

26. Mamiki Maboya

27. Ntombikayise Sibhidla

28. Dibolelo Mahlatsi

29. Tidimalo Legwase

30. Busisiwe Ndlangisa-Nodada

31. Pumla Mgidlana

32. Punkie Maqoma

33. Gaorutwe Morudi

34. Reneilwe Pholwane

35. Fanta Bukiwe

36. Bernice Swarts

37. Onicca Moloi

38. Tankiso Morule

39. Pinky Sharon Kekana

40. Thembeka Mchunu

Addtional reporting by Noni Mokati

IOL

Related Topics:

JohannesburgWomenPolitics

Share

Recent stories by:

Kamogelo Moichela
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe