Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency/ANA

Johannesburg - The Inkatha Freedom Party said on Tuesday it had received confirmation that a new syndicate was targeting recipients of social grants meant for poor South Africans. There have been reports of widespread cloning, especially in northern KwaZulu-Natal province, of the new South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards used by beneficiaries to withdraw grants from the South African Post Office (Sapo).

"The problem is nationwide," said the IFP. "The latest Sassa scam has left hundreds of vulnerable citizens without their basic monthly lifeline and with nowhere to turn to."

It urged those affected to complete affidavits and submit these with copies of their national identity document and their Sassa/Sapo cards at Sapo outlets.

The IFP said it had been informed that Sassa was working closely with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, on the matter.

"The IFP calls on (Sassa and Sapo) to urgently put in place measures to properly communicate this information to those affected by the scam," the party said.

"Investigations and refunds should be completed as a matter of urgency. The most vulnerable are going hungry as yet another investigation drags its feet."

It accused the government of not ensuring the stability and the integrity of the social grants system, adding: "Our grant recipients, the most vulnerable in our society deserve better."

African News Agency/ANA