New twist in Tokyo Sexwale ’stolen quadrillion’ saga – fund invites government, bank to Singapore

Johannesburg – The chairman of the Worldwide Proxy and Trustee of the White Spiritual Boy (WSB) and Spiritual Wonder Boy (SWB) Heritage Funds, Chark Leong Boey, has written a letter in his personal capacity in an effort to clarify the confusion around the Heritage Fund.

Boey, who is from Singapore, wrote a letter in which he extended an invitation to a South African delegation to travel to the Asian country to verify the said fund.

Reports about the fund emerged last week of how trillions of rand had allegedly been looted from the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) and National Treasury. The damning allegations were dismissed as being a mere scam by the two financial institutions.

A letter addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, Tokyo Sexwale and Godwin Webb was released today.

“With reference to the numerous meetings held between the Mandate Holders as well as letters exchanged between themselves and the different organs of government, plus the news conference held by the team on Thursday, I feel compelled to write to assist in the clearing of the confusion around the matter of the WSB and SWB Heritage Fund,” said Boey.

“As it is known by the fund owner and myself, it has taken nearly five years to reach this point, and myself as the proxy again confirm our intention of assisting, through the Joint Mandate Holders, with the initiating of the investments into the different categories, as spelt out in the first proposal delivered in July 2016 as well as all subsequent submissions,” he said.

Boey said the first official submission for release of the funds was made on 15 July, 2016 to the Sarb.

“During the past two years, the mandate was shared with Sexwale but the Mandate Holders have had no positive results. This left the Mandate holders with no other option but to alert the relevant authorities (Hawks) to the possibility of funds being misappropriated by people with access to the BIS system. Copies of these illegal transactions are ready to be exposed should the present state of affairs remain unresolved.

“The action plan of release clearly states the intentions of the Joint Mandate Holders to support the government over the next 40 years. I understand after consultation with the Mandate Holders today, that it has now been proposed that a team from South Africa travel to Singapore with the intention for final verification of these funds.

“This would be welcomed and to this end it is important to work out the modalities and logistics regarding the delegation’s travel arrangements. I would be happy to facilitate this mission with the Singapore authorities, especially in view of the current global Covid-19 restrictions. To this end, I request a list of participants from government, Reserve Bank, as well as Security Services personnel who will attend,” he said.

Boey said it would be advisable that the governmental delegation should be restricted to no more than eight persons. The joint Mandate Holders will be present.

“I assure you that I am here, together with the Mandate Holders and their team, to assist all the African countries mentioned in the mandate, for development and upliftment of its people, '' he said.

Over the weekend, State Security Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa reiterated that Sexwale was scammed.

“The network of scammers and paddlers is to compromise the leadership of a country. Attacking institutions like Treasury and the Reserve Bank is to create doubt within the community,” said Kodwa.

“I was shocked by these revelations of unfounded and wild allegations made by Sexwale. It is most likely that Sexwale’s utterances and actions are due to his exposure to a very sophisticated network of scammers. It is possible that he may have become an instrument in the hands of this groupings,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Hawks on Monday confirmed that they were investigating two cases of alleged theft amounting to over R41 quadrillion.

