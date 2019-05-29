Picture: tung256 / Pixabay

Durban - As the high-powered police task team that is investigating political killings in politically volatile KZN continues to hunt for the killers of ANC activist Martin Sithole and former school principal Buthanani Shange of Newcastle two weeks ago, an ANC councillor has been taken in for questioning. The councillor was taken in by the task team on Tuesday afternoon and at the time of compiling this report on Wednesday around 1pm, he was still in the team’s custody where he was being questioned to ascertain whether he had a hand in the matter or not.

The spokesperson for the police ministry, Reneilwe Serero, confirmed the questioning process to Independent Media but said no one has been arrested for the gruesome murder of Sithole, a former branch treasurer of the ANC of Newcastle.

“No one has been arrested for the murder of Sithole. What is happening is that they (task team) are taking in people for questioning. As I said, it’s just for questioning and they are still busy with him,” Serero said.

Sithole was a key witness in the murder case faced by embattled Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

The mayor, who appeared in court on Tuesday, is accused of killing eMalahleni region ANC youth league leader, Wandile Ngubeni in 2016.

During that attack, another ANC youth league leader in the region, Mafika Mndebele, survived a hail of bullets.

Mahlaba's case was postponed to July.

Political Bureau