Durban - The Newcastle Local Municipality said it was on high alert on Thursday evening following what it referred to as threats to deliberately disrupt the water supply of the entire municipality. The threats allegedly emanated from a group of workers who were workers axed by the municipality for alleged corruption.
Newcastle mayor Dr. Ntuthuko Mahlaba said the council had learnt of this deliberate plot after municipal municipal officials received a tip-off that a group of disgruntled members of the community would create panic by damaging pipes that supply the municipality with water.
“The tip-off further states that the intention is to agitate for another total shutdown and the municipality was also informed that the intention is to influence public perception and render the municipality dysfunctional.
“The group also plans to tamper with the municipality’s reservoirs,” Mahlaba said.
He said that they had urgently reported the matter to the police and the municipality’s law enforcement agency was already on the ground closely monitoring all its water supply pipes.