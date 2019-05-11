A supporter holds a placard with the face of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, during the party's final rally at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg. File picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Johannesburg - The ANC will be the majority party in Parliament after the party scored 230 seats.



The official opposition will be the DA with 84 seats followed by the EFF with 44 seats. The results were announced on Saturday by the Chairperson of the independent electoral commission Glen Mashinini.





Mashinini declared the 2019 national and provincial general elections “free and fair”.





Following days of counting and over 17 million votes cast, the final results have put the ANC to have received the majority of votes cast on May 8.





The IEC has admitted that this was the most contested and most challenging elections. Even with the challenges, the commission said it was confident in the legitimacy of the elections.





Nationally, the ANC has the majority of votes with 57,5%, the DA follows with 20,78% and the EFF obtained 10,79%. The ANC has a decreased majority compared to 62,15% of votes in the 2014 general elections.





Provincially the ANC has retained all eight of the provinces it governed, while the DA has retained the Western Cape.





A breakdown of the results show; in Limpopo, the ANC retained the province with 75,49%, the EFF follows with 14,43% while the DA is third with 5,4%.





In the country's economic hub, Gauteng, the ANC was able to hold onto the province with 50.





In the Eastern Cape, the ANC received 68,74%, DA 15,7% and the EFF 7,84%. In the Free State, the ANC received 6,14%, DA 17,58% and the EFF 12,58%.





In KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC obtained 54,21%, the IFP 16,33% and the DA 13,91%. In Mpumalanga the retained the province with 70,58%m the EFF 12,79% and the DA 9,77%.





In the Northern Cape, the ANC retained the province with 57,54%, DA 25,51% and the EFF with 9,71%.





For the North West, the ANC obtained 61,87%, EFF 18,64% and the DA 11,18%.





The DA has retained the Western Cape with 55,45%, the remains the opposition with 28,64% and the EFF with 4,04%.



