Next Zulu king expected to be named as urgent royal family meeting called at 5pm

NONGOMA - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has called an urgent meeting among the Zulu Royal family for the reading of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu’s will at 5pm.

The successor to the Zulu throne is also expected to be named today.

This meeting comes amid mounting expectations that Prince Misuzulu, the eldest son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and the recently departed Queen Mantfombi.

Speaking last during the memorial service of the late Queen Regent at Kwakhangelamankengane palace in Nongoma on Friday, Buthelezi said the meeting was crucial as it was going to dwell on the will of the late queen.

He said the reading of the will is expected to give the monarch a way forward, but did not say in which aspect. However, it is firmly believed the will would name the next king of the Zulu nation.

“As advised by Advocate Madonsela SC (senior counsel), the Princess (the Queen) left a will behind. Since the advocate is on his way (to the palace), I kindly request all royals that we meet at 5pm since this matter concerns the royal house, not the public. We will later make an announcement (about the meeting) since the media is here.

“I felt I should announce this (meeting) because the way forward would be found in the will… Although the queen passed away in a difficult manner, she had written down how the way forward should be charted, not to wander directionlessness,” Buthelezi said while announcing the meeting.

In the past few days, amid royal court squabbles, Buthelezi has repeatedly said there would no vacuum on the throne and the process to appoint the next king was easy as the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, by appointing Dlamini-Zulu as the regent, was giving them directions on who should be the next king of the Zulu nation.

Meanwhile, throughout the memorial services, speakers praised the humility of the late queen and the dignity she brought to the Zulu monarch the moment she got married to the late king in 1977.

On top of the awe over her humility, speakers stressed the importance of unity in the royal court. Delivering the eulogy, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said any squabbles in the royal court is likely to spill over and divide the Zulu nation along royal factions.

“The fighting within the royal family has a potential to divide the Zulu nation along factions and groupings which will then delay the development, but most importantly, undermine the stature of the Zulu nation in the country, in the continent and the world,” Zikalala said.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has called an urgent meeting of Zulu royals to discuss the will of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. The meeting will convene at 5pm and is expected to shed light regaring who is the next Zulu king. #RIPQueenMantfombi pic.twitter.com/RMjlTGxg5g — Sihle Mavuso (@NewsBotZA) May 7, 2021

Political Bureau