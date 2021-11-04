NFP takes the IEC to court for shunning its recount request in eDumbe

Durban – The National Freedom Party is heading to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to have the announcement of the local government elections results halted amid claims that the Electoral Commission shunned its request for a recount in eDumbe Local Municipality. In a statement on Thursday morning, NFP secretary general Canaan Mdletshe said that they would on Thursday afternoon approach the Pietermaritzburg High Court seeking to halt the announcement of the results following the IEC’s reluctance to accede to the party's demand for a recount.

Mdletshe said that they were certain that in eDumbe, they had convincingly won at least seven wards, but final results from the commission shows that the party won six. "We are challenging this in court. We have approached our lawyers and we expect them to go to court this afternoon. All we want is the recount of ward 1 and 3 because our own assessment and counting is that we were robbed. "We laid a formal complaint with the commission yesterday (Wednesday) before 1pm. We then communicated with our lawyers. And after consulting with our legal team, they advised us to take the matter to court, hence our lawyer is preparing papers to file in the Pietermaritzburg High Court this afternoon. We want to halt the announcement of the final results scheduled to take place this afternoon,” Mdletshe said.