Johannesburg - The National Freedom Party (NFP) on Thursday condemned acts of violence along the N3, between Merrivale and Howick in KwaZulu-Natal where several trucks were torched. NFP spokesperson, Sabelo Sigudu, said the party had previously urged the African National Congress (ANC)-led government - both nationally and provincially - to give "this matter" special attention.

EWN earlier reported that the N3 Toll Concessions Company said seven trucks were torched by protestors barricading the highway in KwaZulu-Natal. The violent protest is a few km north of Mooi River. It has forced the N3 highway to be closed in both directions.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa must address this burning issue before he attends the Maskandi Music Concert by Khuzani of Filling up Moses Mabhida. The president must now prioritise and choose between entertainment or fixing the country," demanded Sigudu.

He called for a discussion on the employment of foreign nationals which he suggested could be linked to the high number of jobless people in the area. Something he said culminated in the ongoing protests by disgruntled residents.

"Undocumented and criminal foreigners must go out of South Africa NFP is firmly solid on that proposition," Sigudu said.

"However, the NFP observes that white monopoly capital plays a role in promoting this violence through slavery salaries and wages paid to foreign Nationals," said Sigudu.

He said the NFP was calling on both South African’s and foreign nationals to unite against companies who promote "slavery" salaries and wages.

Sigudu also warned against closing the N3 saying the impact of such a move would be drastic.

African News Agency (ANA)