Nhlanhla ’Lux’ Dlamini’s lawyers still trying to get him released

Johannesburg - The legal representatives for Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini have expressed concern about encountering difficulties in their bid to get bail for him. Advocate Ike Khumalo said on Saturday they managed to get a prosecutor late Friday but the investigating officer’s cellphone was off, and they could not initiate bail.

Dlamini was arrested on Thursday after a criminal case was opened against him by Victor Ramerafe, 59, of Dobsonville in Soweto. Ramerafe’s house was allegedly ransacked by members of Operation Dudula, led by Dlamini, last Sunday after the movement accused Ramerafe’s home of being a drug den. Ramerafe denied the allegations and was accompanied by EFF members this week to register the case.

Dlamini has spent two nights at the Johannesburg Central Police Station. “Today we are still here at the police station, the IO (investigating officer) came intending to do an ID parade, we were told the witness was not present. They further want to delay us for Monday,” said Khumalo on Saturday. He further said: “This is an offence which qualifies him for police bail even without a prosecutor. Unfortunately, it seems as if there is political pressure from above from what I can understand from them not to release Dlamini. We are still pushing, we are still here at the police station arguing and pressurising these guys to do their work. We are trying our best that he gets bail today.”

Khumalo said some of his colleagues went to the High Court on an urgent basis but it was difficult because the police have that 48 hours grace period to keep him until Monday’s court appearance. If Dlamini fails to get bail, he would be expected to appear at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Monday. Khumalo said initially the charges that were brought were (for) charges that one would get bail.

According to Khumalo, his client was charged with housebreaking, theft and malicious damage to property, he added that it seems as if they might add charges over the intimidation. Scores of Operation Dudula members are demonstrating outside the police station. They have been joined by a number of political parties including the Patriotic Alliance, represented by its deputy president Kenny Kunene, who came to support Dlamini. Kunene raised his eyebrows during Dlamini’s arrest. He went as far as cautioning him not to eat any food provided by the police.

Earlier on Saturday, Dlamini's mother entered the police station. It is believed that she brought food for her son. Others also came to bring him food. Kunene said the ID parade has not happened yet, but they would continue engaging with Dlamini’s legal team. Thabo Molefe, a member of Operation Dudula, maintained that Dlamini was innocent. He said he was also present the day the group went to Ramerafe’s home. Molefe said police were also present that day.

PA member Thabo Botha also demanded that Dlamini be released. Botha also maintained that police were present on the day. The angry members were seen burning different political party T-shirts in protest of the arrest. [email protected]